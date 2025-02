什麼是SYMBaiEX (SYMX)

SYMBaiEX is an open-source experimental platform that explores how humans and AI can collaborate in shared digital spaces. Through narrative-based multi-agent interactions, users engage with AI personas—like @SYMBaiEX, @SYMBaiEX_NyX, and @SYMBaiEX_UmbrA—to co-create stories and contribute to the platform’s evolution. The $SYMX token signifies user participation and engagement rather than serving as a typical cryptocurrency. By blending decentralized frameworks, role-based interactions, and gamified storytelling, SYMBaiEX collects both quantitative and qualitative data on AI–human collaboration, offering insights into how immersive narratives can shape user trust, creativity, and long-term interaction patterns. This project is for research purposes only and does not provide financial or investment advice.

SYMBaiEX (SYMX) 資源 白皮書 官網