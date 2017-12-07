SwissBorg（BORG）代幣經濟學
SwissBorg（BORG）資訊
What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg’s flagship product is an all-encompassing crypto management app for retail users. It enables them to on & off ramp, exchange crypto and fiat, earn yield, buy bundles of crypto and access its launchpad investment opportunities. SwissBorg started in the ICO era of 2017 and has over 1 million registered users as of 2024.
The app’s products range from on/off ramp, CEX & DEX aggregator (MEX), staking and other passive income opportunities (Earn), cryptocurrency bundles (Thematics), and a launchpad & one-time opportunities (Alpha Early Deals) and more. SwissBorg users are also entitled to airdrops if they happen as it’s one the few centralised entities redistributing them directly to their users.
What is BORG? BORG is essential to the SwissBorg experience as it unlocks additional utilities in the app. The more BORG users hold in the app, the more benefits they can unlock either through Premium Tiers or ad-hoc campaigns. Benefits include lower exchange fees, higher allocation in launchpads, higher yield on Earn strategies and increased voting power in referendums proposed by SwissBorg.
When was SwissBorg Founded? The project was launched in Switzerland in 2017 and the ICO lasted from Dec 7th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 where $50 million was raised to kickstart the project. In Q1 2023 SwissBorg performed a Series A, where 16,660 big and small individual investors raised a total of over 21 million Swiss Francs (CHF).
SwissBorg（BORG）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 SwissBorg（BORG）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
SwissBorg（BORG）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 SwissBorg（BORG）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BORG 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BORG 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BORG 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BORG 代幣的實時價格吧！
BORG 價格預測
想知道 BORG 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 BORG 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。