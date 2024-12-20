SwiftCash 價格 (SWIFT)
今天 SwiftCash (SWIFT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 165.56K USD。SWIFT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SwiftCash 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.53K USD
- SwiftCash 當天價格變化爲 -1.69%
- 其循環供應量爲 270.21M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SWIFT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SWIFT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SwiftCash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SwiftCash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SwiftCash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SwiftCash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|+37.56%
|60天
|$ 0
|+40.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SwiftCash 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.28%
-1.69%
-2.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SwiftCash is an open-source, self-funded system of decentralized governance and economy, born out of a desire to create a digital store of value and a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency for daily transactional use along with cheat-proof lotteries that can be played by anyone in the blockchain without any custodian or third-party service getting involved, as well as on-chain HODL/Term deposits. SwiftCash uses the Proof-of-Stake algorithm to reach consensus and allows up to 10% of maximum inflation to be spent on proposals that are embraced by enough stakeholders. Another 10% of maximum inflation goes directly to stakeholders who help secure the network aka Miners and Masternodes, and the rest of maximum inflation which is 80% can go to HODL/Term deposits; coins that are time locked in the blockchain between 1-12 months.
