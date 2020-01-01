Swell Restaked BTC（SWBTC）資訊

swBTC is the receipt token for Swell DAO's Restaked WBTC. swBTC accepts WBTC and then allocates it across multiple restaking platforms to bring best in class BTC restaking yield to its holders. swBTC will be restaking layer agnostic and so is able to deploy across Symbiotic with other restaking platforms like Eigen Layer to follow shortly after. By restaking WBTC into these restaking protocols, swBTC is able to secure and derive yield networks and AVS's while still being a liquid token.