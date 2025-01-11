什麼是Sway Social (SWAY)

Sway Social is the first social protocol for Metacreators that uses NFTs to translate social capital into an asset class. This allows anyone to monetize their Metaverse on their terms. Every building block in Metaverse — game item, avatar, collectible, social media post, land title, etc. — is an NFT. Behind every NFT creator is a community that establishes the value of creator's social capital. In traditional Web 2 social media platforms, the number of ‘Likes’ or ‘Followers’ is directly correlated to their earnings power. Creator is primarily valued by the number of followers he can engage with. Sway introduces a web3 equivalent model where social capital is translated into an asset class. Instead of ‘following‘ a creator, participants can stake with their creator pool. Value is established based on the pool participation TVL. Stakeholders are providing a social underwriting facility for creators through a subDAO.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Sway Social (SWAY) 資源 官網