Suzaku Token（SUZ）資訊
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
- Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
- Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
- Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
- Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
- Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
- Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
Suzaku Token（SUZ）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Suzaku Token（SUZ）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SUZ 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SUZ 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SUZ 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SUZ 代幣的實時價格吧！
