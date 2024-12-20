SureRemit 價格 (RMT)
今天 SureRemit (RMT) 的實時價格爲 0.00018405 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 137.47K USD。RMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SureRemit 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.74 USD
- SureRemit 當天價格變化爲 -6.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 746.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RMT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SureRemit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SureRemit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000078211。
在過去60天內，SureRemit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004154430。
在過去90天內，SureRemit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00010667950715540132。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.79%
|30天
|$ -0.0000078211
|-4.24%
|60天
|$ +0.0004154430
|+225.72%
|90天
|$ +0.00010667950715540132
|+137.88%
SureRemit 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.63%
-6.79%
-10.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Who is SureRemit? SureRemit is part of SureGroup, which also includes SureGifts, the largest gifting platform in Africa. SureRemit is the global non-cash remittance service provider utilizing the blockchain to facilitate instant cross border transfers. With the SureRemit app, users can support loved ones globally by sending them shopping vouchers, mobile air time top-ups, and pay their (utility) bills. Why SureRemit? For recipients... Using SureRemit, recipients don't have to travel and wait in long lines to receive an expensive wire transfer. All they need is a mobile phone or email address. Recipients use the SureRemit App to send in-app support requests (SureRequest) to senders and receive support instantly. SureRemit is great for senders too... Not only are the SureRemit services far cheaper compared to other remittance options, but our services also ensure that your loved ones receive exactly the amount you are sending—no excessive (hidden) fees or costs. And last but not least, you know that the value you send is utilized as intended. 2. Token Info RMT TOKEN The RemitToken (RMT) can be used to pay for transaction fees on the SureRemit/SureGifts platform. Additionally, RMT holders receive great deals and exclusive discounts. All transaction fees received are paid/converted in/to RMT, and the RMT is then burned. The RMT total supply, therefore, continually decreases. In the SureRemit app, you can also send, receive and store your RMT. Many more functions and utility for RMT are added soon.
|1 RMT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0002926395
|1 RMT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0001453995
|1 RMT 兌換 EUR
€0.000176688
|1 RMT 兌換 USD
$0.00018405
|1 RMT 兌換 MYR
RM0.000828225
|1 RMT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0064583145
|1 RMT 兌換 JPY
¥0.0290191635
|1 RMT 兌換 RUB
₽0.0190473345
|1 RMT 兌換 INR
₹0.015666336
|1 RMT 兌換 IDR
Rp3.017212632
|1 RMT 兌換 PHP
₱0.010873674
|1 RMT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0093699855
|1 RMT 兌換 BRL
R$0.001126386
|1 RMT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0002631915
|1 RMT 兌換 BDT
৳0.0219958155
|1 RMT 兌換 NGN
₦0.2857909995
|1 RMT 兌換 UAH
₴0.007726419
|1 RMT 兌換 VES
Bs0.0092025
|1 RMT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0512229555
|1 RMT 兌換 KZT
₸0.0965618325
|1 RMT 兌換 THB
฿0.006360768
|1 RMT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0060055515
|1 RMT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0001638045
|1 RMT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0014300685
|1 RMT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0018460215