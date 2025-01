什麼是SuperMeme (SPR)

Super Meme is a next-generation meme coin platform designed to revolutionize token creation and trading by prioritizing fairness, security, and sustainability. The platform allows users to create tokens without coding or providing liquidity, leveraging innovative bonding curve models like refundable and locking curves to prevent rug pulls and align incentives among participants. With $SPR as its governance and revenue-sharing token, holders earn a share of platform revenues from day one. Super Meme also integrates gamified mechanics and loyalty programs to drive demand, foster community engagement, and promote long-term value creation.

