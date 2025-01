什麼是SuperFruits AI (SUPAI)

Superfruits AI is redefining the Web3 landscape with an ecosystem of fruit-themed AI agents offering specialized insights and services, ranging from blockchain security to market sentiment analysis. Building on this vibrant foundation, we're introducing groundbreaking features like a proprietary Web3-trained AI model, an interactive Virtual Research Room, and the innovative concept of "Juices." These "Juices" empower high token holders to mix and match agents' capabilities, creating custom virtual rooms where agents collaborate on tailored analyses for portfolios or projects. By blending cutting-edge AI with gamified user experiences, Superfruits AI positions itself as a pioneer in Web3 analytics, offering unique tools that not only secure but also enrich the decentralized journey for every user.

SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) 資源 官網