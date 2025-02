什麼是Supe Infinity (SUPE)

SUPE Infinity platform directly upgrades Axie Infinity's product into an open NFT gaming platform structure, allowing any game to be evolved into an NFT game without changing its current state. Simultaneously, Supe Infinity directly upgraded Gala.games' product to an open decentralized and centralized game platform, which not only supports the linkage between NFT and NFT games, but also supports the in-depth game experience by purchasing in-game goods such as game props with digital assets in the game.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Supe Infinity (SUPE) 資源 官網