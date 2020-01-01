SUPAH（SUPH）代幣經濟學

SUPAH（SUPH）代幣經濟學

深入了解 SUPAH（SUPH），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
SUPAH（SUPH）資訊

SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor.

Functionality & Utility:

Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more.

Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems.

Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs.

Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers.

Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement.

Differentiators:

Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity.

Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements.

No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule.

Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.

幣種官網：
https://supah.ai/

SUPAH（SUPH）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 64.76K
$ 64.76K$ 64.76K
總供應量：
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M$ 21.00M
流通量：
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M$ 21.00M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 64.76K
$ 64.76K$ 64.76K
最高價：
$ 0.01082953
$ 0.01082953$ 0.01082953
最低價：
$ 0.00306867
$ 0.00306867$ 0.00306867
目前價格：
$ 0.00308356
$ 0.00308356$ 0.00308356

SUPAH（SUPH）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 SUPH 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

SUPH 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 SUPH 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SUPH 代幣的實時價格吧！

