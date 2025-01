什麼是Sully the shrimp (SULLY)

Meet the king of the sea Sully the shrimp. Sully the Shrimp is a playful and vibrant memecoin built on the SUI blockchain, celebrating community and fun. Inspired by the spirit of friendship and light-heartedness, Sully aims to create an engaging ecosystem where users can share memes, participate in community events, and contribute to charitable causes. With fast transactions and low fees on the SUI blockchain, Sully provides a seamless experience for trading and holding. Join the Sully community, where every transaction brings a smile, and let's ride the wave of creativity together!

