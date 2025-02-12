Suizuki 價格 (ZUKI)
今天 Suizuki (ZUKI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ZUKI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Suizuki 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 17.85 USD
- Suizuki 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZUKI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZUKI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Suizuki 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Suizuki 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Suizuki 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Suizuki 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-56.24%
|60天
|$ 0
|-63.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Suizuki 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Suizuki is a community memecoin on SUI Network. Purpose: Suizuki aims to establish itself as a leading memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain. Designed for community engagement and entertainment, Suizuki endeavors to create a vibrant and fast-paced ecosystem within the blockchain space. Key Features: Community Token: Suizuki is designed to foster a strong and engaged community within the SUI blockchain. It encourages active participation and interaction among users. Memecoin Focus: Suizuki embraces the memecoin culture, leveraging humorous and entertaining content to build a unique identity within the crypto space. Blockchain Integration: Built on the SUI blockchain, Suizuki takes advantage of the platform's capabilities for secure and efficient transactions. Origin of Name: The name "Suizuki" is a fusion of "SUI," representing the blockchain, and "Suzuki," a well-known car brand. This amalgamation signifies the project's commitment to combining the speed and innovation of the SUI blockchain with the reliability and recognition associated with the Suzuki brand. Motto: "Fast chain needs a fast car." This motto encapsulates the essence of Suizuki, emphasizing the need for speed and efficiency in both blockchain technology (fast chain) and the real world (fast car). It underscores the project's commitment to rapid transactions and a dynamic community experience. Overall, Suizuki strives to carve a niche as a top memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain, offering a blend of entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZUKI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ZUKI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--