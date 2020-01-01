SUINAMI（NAMI）資訊

SUINAMI is a community based project on the SUI chain, SUI is right now very popular under the hardcore crypto community.

The name SUINAMI comes from the chain (SUI) and the name of the dog (NAMI), what creates together SUINAMI, what stand for TSUNAMI. Why TSUNAMI? Because SUI is the chain of water and TSUNAMI and water are connected. SUINAMI is based on a dog named NAMI that is imaginary. SUINAMI is a community based token where the developer pays for the marketing, ads etc etc and the community will do the raids and that's will increase the price of the token. This project does not have a real value, but maybe in the future when the price increases it will have.