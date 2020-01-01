Suilama（SUILAMA）資訊

Suilama ($SUILAMA) is a meme coin project built on the Sui blockchain, designed to engage the community with humor and creativity while promoting adoption of the Sui ecosystem. As the unofficial mascot of Sui, Suilama combines the playful spirit of meme culture with blockchain technology, offering a fun, community-driven experience. The project’s utility revolves around fostering engagement within the Sui ecosystem, encouraging participation, and driving excitement through community interactions. While primarily a meme coin, Suilama aims to be a recognizable symbol within the Sui network.