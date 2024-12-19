Suijak 價格 (SUIJAK)
今天 Suijak (SUIJAK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.70M USD。SUIJAK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Suijak 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 208.15K USD
- Suijak 當天價格變化爲 +53.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SUIJAK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SUIJAK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Suijak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Suijak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Suijak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Suijak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+53.52%
|30天
|$ 0
|+1,270.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|+288.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Suijak 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.50%
+53.52%
-66.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 USD
$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 SUIJAK 兌換 MAD
.د.م--