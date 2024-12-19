Suiba Inu 價格 (SUIB)
今天 Suiba Inu (SUIB) 的實時價格爲 0.00155424 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.55M USD。SUIB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Suiba Inu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.98K USD
- Suiba Inu 當天價格變化爲 -14.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SUIB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SUIB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Suiba Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000257684935433506。
在過去30天內，Suiba Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002999432。
在過去60天內，Suiba Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000872646。
在過去90天內，Suiba Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000257684935433506
|-14.22%
|30天
|$ -0.0002999432
|-19.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0000872646
|+5.61%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Suiba Inu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.16%
-14.22%
+1.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters. Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency. Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
