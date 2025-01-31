Subsocial 價格 (SUB)
今天 Subsocial (SUB) 的實時價格爲 0.00062194 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 525.94K USD。SUB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Subsocial 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 702.46 USD
- Subsocial 當天價格變化爲 -0.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 845.65M USD
今天內，Subsocial 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Subsocial 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002642508。
在過去60天內，Subsocial 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003133015。
在過去90天內，Subsocial 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006066309405595784。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|30天
|$ -0.0002642508
|-42.48%
|60天
|$ -0.0003133015
|-50.37%
|90天
|$ -0.0006066309405595784
|-49.37%
Subsocial 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.20%
-0.55%
-40.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future. Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi. Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders. Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees. Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms. One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
