Strike Protocol 價格 (STPR)
今天 Strike Protocol (STPR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 150.90K USD。STPR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Strike Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 431.16 USD
- Strike Protocol 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 700.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STPR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STPR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Strike Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Strike Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Strike Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Strike Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|+11.58%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Strike Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+6.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Strike Protocol, developed by GLOBAL DODO ENTERTAINMENT, is a groundbreaking multiplayer adventure that mixes base-building in an open sandbox with the excitement of raiding champion bases. In this thrilling game, you'll step into the roles of either a skilled Infiltrator or a strategic Commander. Whether you're crafting challenging bases or launching daring raids on other players' creations, you're in for an epic gaming experience. The game's main currency is the STPR token. PURPOSE: Seed Sale (50E) and Launchpad Pre-sale (100E) Investors: STPR has been allocated to early investors in the Seed and Pre-sale rounds. In-game Currency: STPR is the primary currency, used alongside fiat for player transactions, covering both crypto and traditional player entry. Conversion: STPR will enable an easy transition from free or fiat-based gameplay to crypto, unlocking NFTs for players. Rewards: STPR will be awarded in daily and weekly missions as part of player rewards. Governance and Voting: STPR grants holders rights within the ecosystem and voting power over the game's future direction. Reserve & Ecosystem: STPR will be held in reserve on DEX/CEX platforms to support scaling, using a combination of ETH and liquidity. UTILITY: Innovative P2E Approach: Instead of the traditional play-to-earn model, Strike Protocol integrates crypto as an optional add-on, enhancing gameplay. Revenue Sharing: The game offers a unique financial model, providing revenue sharing instead of traditional staking locks. Cross-Platform Gaming: Strike Protocol supports cross-platform play across PC, Mac, Android, and iOS, all within one cohesive ecosystem.
