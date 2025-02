什麼是Stride Staked Sommelier (STSOMM)

stSOMM is the token received in exchange for staking SOMM with Stride. SOMM is the native token of the Sommelier project. Sommelier is the prominent DeFi strategy protocol in the Cosmos Ecosystem. By staking SOMM with Stride, users can mint stSOMM, which are redeemable for SOMM at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on the Sommelier blockchain. Stride currently supports liquid staking SOMM on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSOMM, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. stSOMM can be staked now on Stride at app.stride.zone.

Stride Staked Sommelier (STSOMM) 資源 官網