Stratis 價格 (STRAX)
今天 Stratis (STRAX) 的實時價格爲 0.062121 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 104.20M USD。STRAX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Stratis 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 22.48M USD
- Stratis 當天價格變化爲 +4.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.68B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STRAX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STRAX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Stratis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00282893。
在過去30天內，Stratis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0022814620。
在過去60天內，Stratis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0138017952。
在過去90天內，Stratis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01274333862046529。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00282893
|+4.77%
|30天
|$ +0.0022814620
|+3.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0138017952
|+22.22%
|90天
|$ +0.01274333862046529
|+25.81%
Stratis 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.29%
+4.77%
-9.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure. The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++. The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.
