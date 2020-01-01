Strategic Meme Reserve（SMR）資訊

The Strategic Meme Reserve is an ambitious initiative that combines elements of art, community, and financial innovation. Inspired by DarkFarms, the artist known for The Book of Meme, this project brings together a curated and evolving gallery of significant memes—starting with infamous “rugpulls” that have become iconic within the crypto community. It serves as both a commentary on and a celebration of meme culture and its impact on the digital world.

Beyond its playful surface as “just another meme,” the Strategic Meme Reserve aims to establish a lasting, unique entity. At its core, this project is working towards creating a DAO, underpinned by a real memecoin reserve that serves as its foundation. The ultimate goal is to build something that resonates with the original idea of a “Strategic Memecoin Reserve,” transcending the traditional boundaries of both art and cryptocurrency. By weaving these elements together, the Strategic Meme Reserve aspires to embody the humor, resilience, and creativity of the meme world, while also exploring its potential for real financial and cultural significance.