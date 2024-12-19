Store of Value 價格 (VAL)
今天 Store of Value (VAL) 的實時價格爲 0.00121647 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.18M USD。VAL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Store of Value 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 202.67K USD
- Store of Value 當天價格變化爲 -2.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 998.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VAL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VAL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Store of Value 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Store of Value 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Store of Value 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Store of Value 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Store of Value 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.40%
-2.97%
-16.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Val is fed up with the way memes and crypto have been handled. She’s seen enough of the pump-and-dump schemes, the whales manipulating the market, and the paper hands folding at the first sign of a dip. That’s why she’s here—to show the world what a true Store of Value looks like, with diamond hands leading the way. No more fake promises and hype trains that crash and burn. Val’s got rules if you want to play with her, and they’re simple: no one controls more than 1% of her she is a free soul, so the community stays in charge, No Whale overlords Val’s mission? To make HODLing great again. She’s bringing real DeFi strategies to the table, teaching her HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without ever needing to sell a single Val. This isn’t just a meme; it’s a movement. Val is tired of the games and ready to give her people something real—something they can laugh about today and still hold onto tomorrow. She’s here to remind the crypto world that memes can be more than just jokes; they can be power. So buckle up, HODLERs, because Val’s taking us to the moon, one loyal hand at a time.
