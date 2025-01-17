STORAGENT 價格 (STORAGENT)
今天 STORAGENT (STORAGENT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 617.18K USD。STORAGENT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
STORAGENT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 621.22K USD
- STORAGENT 當天價格變化爲 -18.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STORAGENT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STORAGENT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，STORAGENT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000137162725618679。
在過去30天內，STORAGENT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，STORAGENT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，STORAGENT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000137162725618679
|-18.18%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
STORAGENT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.33%
-18.18%
-24.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Storagent is the first and only AI agent capable of decentralized storage. It securely stores your photos, videos, notes, and all types of data in a decentralized environment. As the first project where Web3 technology meets AI agents, Storagent aims to become a key player in the AI Agent & DePin, Cloud, and Web3 categories. STORAGENT: THE FIRST AI AGENT CAPABLE OF DECENTRALIZED STORAGE v1.0 - January 4, 2025 Abstract Decentralızed Hıgh-Capacıty Storage on Solana Usıng Web3 Technologıes This whitepaper introduces an innovative decentralized storage solution built on the Solana blockchain network, enabling users to access large storage capacities at low costs. The system is guided by an AI-powered agent AI AGENT marking the first time such an approach has been attempted in decentralized storage. By leveraging web3 storage technologies and a token incentive model, data is securely distributed and replicated across multiple servers, ensuring reliability and censorship resistance. The system employs a native token on Solana to foster user adoption and retention. Introductıon Decentralized storage solutions have become a critical component of the web3 ecosystem, o ering robust, censorship-resistant alternatives to centralized cloud storage providers. However, existing solutions face challenges in scalability, cost e ciency, and usability, limiting widespread adoption. This document introduces a decentralized storage architecture guided by an AI Agent, addressing these challenges with a novel approach that is being tested for the first time. This pioneering implementation seeks to open new horizons in decentralized systems by integrating advanced AI capabilities into storage processes. Ipfs Integratıon Web3 Storage Archıtecture The foundation of this system is a decentralized storage protocol guided by an AI Agent, which ensures high performance, security, and fault tolerance by leveraging web3 technologies. The use of an AI-supported approach, implemented for the first time, constitutes a groundbreaking innovation in decentralized storage. Data is stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol that enables decentralized and distributed file storage. An AI Agent assigns a unique content identifier (CID) to each file based on its content, ensuring data integrity and e cient deduplication. The integration of AI into this process is a first in the industry. 1 Erasure Codıng To optimize storage capacity and ensure data availability, files are fragmented and encoded using erasure coding techniques such as Reed-Solomon codes. This allows the original data to be reconstructed even if some fragments are lost or corrupted. The integration of AI into the erasure coding process marks a transformative approach, being implemented for the first time in this architecture. Incentıvızed Persıstence To ensure long-term data persistence, the system employs an innovative incentive mechanism using a native token. Users gain storage access proportional to their token holdings. The AI Agent optimizes this mechanism, elevating data persistence to a new standard. Future Developments While the current storage system does not rely on the Solana ecosystem for file storage, as this would be contrary to Solana's design principles, our research and development team is actively working on advanced solutions to further enhance the capabilities and security of our decentralized storage network. One key area of focus is the development of our own smart contract platform, which will enable automated reward distribution, data auditing, and storage node management. By creating a purpose-built smart contract layer tailored to the specific needs of our storage network, we aim to provide a seamless and trustless user experience while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. In addition to our smart contract development e orts, we are closely studying and learning from established decentralized storage systems such as Filecoin and Arweave. By leveraging the insights gained from these pioneering projects, we seek to incorporate best practices and innovative techniques into our own architecture, ensuring that our storage solution remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. As we continue to refine and expand our decentralized storage network, we remain committed to delivering a high-performance, cost-e ective, and user-centric solution that empowers individuals and organizations to take full control of their data. Through ongoing research, development, and collaboration with industry leaders, we are confident in our ability to drive the adoption and growth of decentralized storage in the web3 ecosystem. Cryptographıc Proofs Advanced cryptographic techniques ensure data integrity and verify that storage nodes faithfully store assigned data fragments: • Proof of Replication (PoRep): Storage nodes generate unique cryptographic proofs demonstrating correct replication of data fragments. Incorporating AI into this process introduces a novel dimension to storage networks. • Proof of Spacetime (PoST): Storage nodes periodically generate PoST proofs to verify continuous data storage over time. The AI Agent optimizes the e ciency and accuracy of these proofs, representing a first-of-its-kind application. 2 Conclusıon By combining Solana's scalability and e ciency with the guidance of an AI Agent, this system delivers a user-centric and innovative decentralized storage solution. The first-of-its-kind implementation of this AI-based approach sets the stage for a new era in decentralized storage systems.
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 STORAGENT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--