StorageChain 價格 (WSTOR)
今天 StorageChain (WSTOR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WSTOR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
StorageChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- StorageChain 當天價格變化爲 +6.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WSTOR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WSTOR 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，StorageChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，StorageChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，StorageChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，StorageChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|-39.66%
|60天
|$ 0
|-42.07%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
StorageChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.19%
+6.80%
-21.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
StorageChain, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in November 2022 to provide next-generation decentralized storage and file sharing solutions. Our mission is to revolutionize the web2 cloud data storage industry by leveraging innovative web3 technologies that ensure data security, privacy, file upload speed, and accessibility. The first 150GB of storage space is provided free to the user. At StorageChain, we understand the importance of decentralized storage in an environment of massive global data breaches. To enhance the capabilities of our storage solutions, we have integrated the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) into our product ecosystem. IPFS is a distributed file system that allows for an ultra secure, peer-to-peer storage and retrieval of data. By leveraging IPFS, we provide our customers with a robust data storage infrastructure that ensures file upload speed, data integrity, availability, and security. The cost of the service is about 75% less than web2 cloud storage solutions. The StorageChain technology is built on the Substrate framework, which provides a flexible and scalable foundation for blockchain development. Our native chain utilizes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling compatibility with Ethereum-based blockchain and smart contract features. This compatibility empowers our users to leverage the full potential of standardized Ethereum functionalities, including the creation of wrapped coins (ERC-20) and the minting of non-fungible tokens (ERC-721). Our storage node network, consisting of several thousand storage/validator nodes, forms the backbone of our decentralized storage ecosystem. Through the utilization of a Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, we ensure the efficient and secure operation of our network while promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Project participants can earn STOR coins by providing storage and bandwidth services hosted on their own local or virtual machines.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 StorageChain（WSTOR）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 WSTOR 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WSTOR 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 USD
$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 WSTOR 兌換 MXN
$--