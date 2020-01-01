Stoicism（STOIC）資訊

The "Stoicism" project is about promoting the ancient philosophical values of stoicism within the cryptocurrency community. Inspired by the teachings of Stoic philosophers, the project encourages emotional resilience and a calm mindset amidst the volatility of crypto markets.

By advocating for "holding" rather than trading, the project seeks to teach individuals how to control their emotions and remain focused on long-term goals, much like the Stoics taught centuries ago.