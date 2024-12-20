Stohn Coin 價格 (SOH)
今天 Stohn Coin (SOH) 的實時價格爲 0.00877979 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 234.81K USD。SOH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Stohn Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 84.63K USD
- Stohn Coin 當天價格變化爲 -20.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 26.74M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SOH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SOH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Stohn Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002207557451374847。
在過去30天內，Stohn Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0039889931。
在過去60天內，Stohn Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0015554846。
在過去90天內，Stohn Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001524177698452087。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002207557451374847
|-20.09%
|30天
|$ +0.0039889931
|+45.43%
|60天
|$ +0.0015554846
|+17.72%
|90天
|$ -0.001524177698452087
|-14.79%
Stohn Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.44%
-20.09%
-46.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin. Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency. What makes the project unique? Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power. History of the project. The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
