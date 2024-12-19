STIMA 價格 (STIMA)
今天 STIMA (STIMA) 的實時價格爲 1.01 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.22M USD。STIMA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
STIMA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 61.79K USD
- STIMA 當天價格變化爲 -0.12%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.19M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STIMA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STIMA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，STIMA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001299853698879。
在過去30天內，STIMA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0018981940。
在過去60天內，STIMA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009127370。
在過去90天內，STIMA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0091683033025378。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001299853698879
|-0.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0018981940
|-0.18%
|60天
|$ -0.0009127370
|-0.09%
|90天
|$ +0.0091683033025378
|+0.92%
STIMA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
-0.12%
-0.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 STIMA 兌換 AUD
A$1.6059
|1 STIMA 兌換 GBP
￡0.7979
|1 STIMA 兌換 EUR
€0.9696
|1 STIMA 兌換 USD
$1.01
|1 STIMA 兌換 MYR
RM4.545
|1 STIMA 兌換 TRY
₺35.4207
|1 STIMA 兌換 JPY
¥158.4791
|1 STIMA 兌換 RUB
₽104.737
|1 STIMA 兌換 INR
₹85.9611
|1 STIMA 兌換 IDR
Rp16,557.3744
|1 STIMA 兌換 PHP
₱59.6506
|1 STIMA 兌換 EGP
￡E.51.4292
|1 STIMA 兌換 BRL
R$6.2418
|1 STIMA 兌換 CAD
C$1.4443
|1 STIMA 兌換 BDT
৳120.7051
|1 STIMA 兌換 NGN
₦1,568.3179
|1 STIMA 兌換 UAH
₴42.3998
|1 STIMA 兌換 VES
Bs50.5
|1 STIMA 兌換 PKR
Rs281.0931
|1 STIMA 兌換 KZT
₸529.8965
|1 STIMA 兌換 THB
฿34.8854
|1 STIMA 兌換 TWD
NT$32.9462
|1 STIMA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.8989
|1 STIMA 兌換 HKD
HK$7.8477
|1 STIMA 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.1303