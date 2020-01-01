Step Staked SOL（STEPSOL）資訊

Step Finance is a portfolio dashboard on Solana that provides data insights about your wallet and the rest of the ecosystem. Step makes it easy for anyone to monitor their portfolio token balances, AMM LPs, yield farms, and more, covering about 95% of the Solana ecosystem. Step Finance also allows various on-chain actions like staking, sending, swapping, and more.

Step also owns and operates many sub-projects and brands including:

Step Analytics - Building on Step's extensive data integrations is the Analytics product for Solana ecosystem-specific data.

NFT Analytics - Solana Largest NFT Data Analytics and News website.

SolanaFloor - Solana No.1 News Source

Solana Crossroads - Solana's first and largest community conference held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.

Solana Allstars - IRL twice monthly events in cities across the world focused on education and introducing new users to the Solana ecosystem and Allstars partner products. Similar to Binance Angels.

The Next Billion - Step's podcast focuses on the builders and entrepreneurs onboarding the next billion people into crypto.