Stella Fantasy Token 價格 (SFTY)
今天 Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) 的實時價格爲 0.00054569 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SFTY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Stella Fantasy Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 152.99 USD
- Stella Fantasy Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SFTY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SFTY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Stella Fantasy Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Stella Fantasy Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001802494。
在過去60天內，Stella Fantasy Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001930289。
在過去90天內，Stella Fantasy Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00015291584699845。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0001802494
|-33.03%
|60天
|$ -0.0001930289
|-35.37%
|90天
|$ -0.00015291584699845
|-21.88%
Stella Fantasy Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.57%
-0.77%
-0.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Stella Fantasy is a high-quality Web3 ARPG built on Binance Smart Chain. The players can conquer Abyss Rifts, gather resources, craft gear, and battle in an Anime-inspired world. And the game offers intriguing features where players can trade their characters and weapons on the Marketplace or use them to tackle more challenging content, earning better rewards in return. In order to maintain the game's ecosystem, Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) has been issued and this token plays a crucial role in awakening and crafting NFTs and purchasing high-grade items. What makes your project unique? Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) is integral to our collectible RPG's character growth ecosystem, providing players with diverse uses. Our goal is to create a sustainable environment where players and token holders thrive, earning rewards through Burn to Earn mechanisms, such as clearing challenging content or excelling in PvP activities. This dynamic gaming experience is achieved through SFTY tokens, building a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards skill and dedication. History of your project. Ring Games was founded in 2019 by Jooho YUN, CEO, and a team of developers who had previously worked together with him for the global hit mobile character collectible RPG ‘King’s Raid’ which recorded over 10 million global downloads Worldwide and grossed 200 million dollars sales in 2017. What’s next for your project? Our team aims to create immersive and engaging games by breaking free from outdated graphics and gameplay mechanics. We are committed to deliver a full-fledged action RPG that lasts for years. What can your token be used for? Stella Fanatsy tokens can be used in the following ways. [Reward] - SFTY Abyss Rift - Seasonal Boss Raid Contents - Asynchronous PvP Contents (Future Update) [Use] - Awakening Character NFT - Crafting High-grade Gear NFT - Purchasing High-grade Item - Crafting High-grade Rune NFT (Future Update)
