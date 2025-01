什麼是Steakhouse USDC Morpho Vault (STEAKUSDC)

The Steakhouse USDC vault aims to optimize yields by lending USDC against blue chip crypto and real world asset (RWA) collateral markets, depending on market conditions. We call this the "dual engine." Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.

Steakhouse USDC Morpho Vault (STEAKUSDC) 資源 官網