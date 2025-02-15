Steak 價格 (STEAK)
今天 Steak (STEAK) 的實時價格爲 1.25 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。STEAK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Steak 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 38.94 USD
- Steak 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 STEAK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 STEAK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Steak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Steak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0694180000。
在過去60天內，Steak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.4957523750。
在過去90天內，Steak 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.511222466021646。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0694180000
|-5.55%
|60天
|$ -0.4957523750
|-39.66%
|90天
|$ -0.511222466021646
|-29.02%
Steak 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In a world where only 100,000 portions of STEAK exist, a frenzy of accumulation ensues, fueling an unprecedented race for ownership. With scarcity driving its value, the quest to amass as much as possible intensifies, spurred by the promise of exclusive benefits awaiting those who secure a stake before the masses catch on. $STEAK emerges as a token of exclusivity, offering a spectrum of privileges including governance rights, access to platform features, VIP privileges, and opportunities for token buybacks. Its significance transcends mere ownership, serving as a pivotal instrument in shaping the future of PawFi, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) it governs. Each $STEAK represents a vote, empowering users to influence critical decisions concerning the trajectory of PawFi and the fate of $STEAK itself. The utility of $STEAK extends beyond governance, as holders can leverage their assets through borrowing, lending, and staking mechanisms within the PawFi ecosystem. Borrowing $STEAK enables access to platform features, while lending it as collateral yields attractive annual percentage yields (APY). Furthermore, staking $STEAK offers a pathway to augmenting one's holdings, perpetuating the cycle of accumulation. The synergy between PAW and SHIB ecosystems amplifies the allure of $STEAK, offering a gateway for participants to engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) and earn STEAK through PawFi utilization. The narrative of $STEAK transcends mere scarcity-driven speculation, evolving into a narrative of empowerment, governance, and symbiotic growth within the PawFi ecosystem. As stakeholders vie for their slice of the finite $STEAK supply, they catalyze a paradigm shift in decentralized governance and ecosystem interconnectivity, heralding a new era of DeFi innovation and collaboration.
