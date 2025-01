什麼是Starri (STARRI)

Love at first sight! STARRI is something truly special. Though the original developer left the project, the dedicated STARRI community took charge and tirelessly promoted this new gem within the crypto world. Our efforts paid off—STARRI reached nearly $4 million in market cap on its first day!

