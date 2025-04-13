Stake DAO FXN 價格 (SDFXN)
今天 Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) 的實時價格爲 28.2 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 574.29K USD。SDFXN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Stake DAO FXN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Stake DAO FXN 當天價格變化爲 -0.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 20.37K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SDFXN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SDFXN 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Stake DAO FXN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.21811639460385。
在過去30天內，Stake DAO FXN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -2.0578668000。
在過去60天內，Stake DAO FXN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Stake DAO FXN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.21811639460385
|-0.76%
|30天
|$ -2.0578668000
|-7.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Stake DAO FXN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
-0.76%
-0.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space. Previously, if a person or protocol wanted to use their lockable tokens (like CRV, FXS, etc.) for governance or for boosting yield, they faced a tough decision. They could either lock on the native protocol, which allowed them to enjoy a yield and ability to vote through governance while losing liquidity. Alternatively, they could use a locker, reap the benefits of boosted yield and yield farming, have the ability to exit with a limited penalty, but forfeit their governance power. This forced a choice between voting power and yield, imposing restrictions on users. Liquid Lockers aim to offer the best of both worlds. They enable users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. Users can stake these sdTOKENs on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, such as native APR, a share of boosted strats rewards, the ability to sell voting rights of the underlying asset, and additional SDT incentives. They always have the possibility of exiting their position and returning to the underlying token. 🔑 Key Features Yield (rewards earned through underlying protocol) Liquidity (liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens) Governance power (ability to vote on underlying protocol with sdTokens) Vote incentives rewards (due to governance power) Cross-chain accessibility
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
