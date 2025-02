什麼是Stabledoc (SDT)

StableDoc combines Blockchain-based and AI-driven telemedicine, in-home health and standard hospital services to deliver evidence-based “Doctor Anywhere” healthcare services to our patients all around the world. A key part of the integrated offering is our innovative and revolutionary use of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) to capture person-controlled and -directed medical Master Patient Index (MPI) for patient digital identities, with smart contracts that create self-sovereign permissioned access to patient data for medical research organizations, generating income for our patients. We partner with hospitals, laboratories, Health management organizations, National Health Insurance scheme from around the world.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Stabledoc (SDT) 資源 官網