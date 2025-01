什麼是STAB Protocol (STAB)

The STAB Protocol allows users to borrow overcollateralized loans of STAB, a stable asset designed to maintain relative stability through a dynamic interest rate mechanism. Unlike traditional stablecoins pegged to $1, STAB's peg is variable, and influenced by an interest rate, which is used to balance supply and demand. This ensures stability even with volatile collaterals like XRD. The STAB Protocol is governed by the ILIS DAO, which enables it to operate in a trustless manner, without a central entity being responsible for matters such as monetary policy and parameter setting.

STAB Protocol (STAB) 資源 白皮書 官網