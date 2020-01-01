SQRBIT（SQRB）資訊

SQRBIT transforms real estate investing with tokenization, allowing fractional ownership in high-value residential, commercial, retail, and land properties. As an RWA platform, SQRBIT bridges the gap between traditional real estate and the digital asset world. Join the future of tokenized property investment with SQRBIT.

The global real estate market represents an immense $325 trillion dollars, and SQRBIT allows you to own fractional ownership in high-value residentials, commercial, stores and land properties.

You can easily buy and sell fractional ownership in our growing real estate portfolio through tokenization, enabling you to enjoy the benefits of ownership without any hassle.

Let's Tokenize Every Square Foot with SQRBIT!