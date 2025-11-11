This is a historically top-tier super meme. The image of SPURDO originally stemmed from a crude character called "pedobear" sprite, created by a Finnish internet user in 2008. In early 2009, SPURDO went viral rapidly on 4chan and became an iconic community meme. It directly influenced the perception of meme art styles, such as the subsequent rough and simplistic aesthetics of 4chan memes like PEPE, BOBO, and APU. SPURDO is a super meme of the same era and caliber as PEPE, APU, BOBO, and BONK, with market capitalizations ranging from hundreds of millions to tens of billions of dollars. SPURDO represents the return of original memecoins and the cultural revival of meme coins. Its meme value has never been fully realized—its worth should be in the range of $2-5 billion. SPURDO embodies the early internet ethos of "anonymous culture" and "absurdist culture," serving as an identity marker for insiders! It symbolizes an era of internet culture—anonymous, nonsensical, yet focused on community bonding and pure entertainment. In today’s highly commercialized, algorithm-driven social media landscape, SPURDO’s cultural-spirit meme remains a banner, reminding people of the pure authenticity of internet culture! Vitalik is our top holder.