什麼是SpunkySDX (SSDX)

SpunkySDX is a meme token that uses AI to track asset from decentralized exchanges to centralize exchanges. Equipped with real-world utilities with practical applications in the crypto space. Key Features: Asset tracking: On chain Asset tracking, Never loss your asset to scammers with this utility. spunky chatbot: Give accurate information about anything crypto and help users make informed decisions. Staking & Governance: Earn rewards through staking and participate in community decisions. Achievements: Smart Contracts audited by certik and core team KYCed Strong backers and partners (Secured interface, Urolife, IT desk Africa, Coinstore, Xrader, P2B, Crypto rank). Summary: SpunkySDX brings utility and community value to the meme coin space, With a strong focus on security, transparency, and community involvement, SpunkySDX offers a unique space where users can engage, earn, and grow together.

SpunkySDX (SSDX) 資源 白皮書 官網