什麼是Spring Token (SPRING)

The four Seasonal Tokens, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, have been designed so that their prices will slowly oscillate around one another, providing investors with the opportunity to trade the more expensive tokens for the cheaper ones. This allows investors to continually increase the total number of tokens in their investment. The investment can grow in value even if the average price of the tokens doesn't change, because the number of tokens in the investment keeps growing. The tokens have been designed to separate the gambling and investing aspects of cryptocurrency trading. The changes in the relative prices are predictable, and so the opportunity to profit doesn't depend on speculation. Investors who trade tokens for more tokens don't risk a loss, measured in tokens, and they don't inflict a loss on other traders.

Spring Token (SPRING) 資源 官網