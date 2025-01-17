Sports Bet 價格 (SBET)
今天 Sports Bet (SBET) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 30.54K USD。SBET 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sports Bet 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.59K USD
- Sports Bet 當天價格變化爲 +0.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 826.92M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SBET兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SBET 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sports Bet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sports Bet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Sports Bet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sports Bet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.70%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sports Bet 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.77%
+0.70%
+0.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable. The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: 1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. 2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. 3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. 4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. 5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens. The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform. The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SBET 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 SBET 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 SBET 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 SBET 兌換 USD
$--
|1 SBET 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 SBET 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 SBET 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 SBET 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 SBET 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 SBET 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 SBET 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 SBET 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SBET 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 SBET 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 SBET 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 SBET 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 SBET 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 SBET 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 SBET 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 SBET 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 SBET 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 SBET 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 SBET 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 SBET 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 SBET 兌換 MAD
.د.م--