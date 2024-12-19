SportPoint 價格 (POINT)
今天 SportPoint (POINT) 的實時價格爲 0.05011 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 31.40M USD。POINT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SportPoint 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.15K USD
- SportPoint 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 626.57M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POINT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POINT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SportPoint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SportPoint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000280165。
在過去60天內，SportPoint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0251164799。
在過去90天內，SportPoint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.05037403801257448。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000280165
|-0.05%
|60天
|$ -0.0251164799
|-50.12%
|90天
|$ -0.05037403801257448
|-50.13%
SportPoint 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SportPoint is an innovative decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to create a comprehensive sports ecosystem. The platform connects users, trainers, and sports facilities globally, offering a seamless experience for finding, booking, and managing various sports activities. SportPoint aims to simplify access to sports services by providing users with tools to discover nearby gyms, stadiums, and other sports venues, compare trainers, check availability, and pay only for the services they use. For trainers, SportPoint offers a freelance platform to manage their schedules, find clients, and conduct training sessions in various locations, including outdoors or at clients' homes. Sports facilities benefit from a management platform that enhances visibility, handles bookings, and manages client registrations, providing a unified approach to sports management. SportPoint leverages blockchain technology to ensure secure, transparent, and low-cost transactions, making it easier for all stakeholders to participate in the sports ecosystem.
|1 POINT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0796749
|1 POINT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0395869
|1 POINT 兌換 EUR
€0.0481056
|1 POINT 兌換 USD
$0.05011
|1 POINT 兌換 MYR
RM0.225495
|1 POINT 兌換 TRY
₺1.7573577
|1 POINT 兌換 JPY
¥7.8627601
|1 POINT 兌換 RUB
₽5.196407
|1 POINT 兌換 INR
₹4.2648621
|1 POINT 兌換 IDR
Rp821.4752784
|1 POINT 兌換 PHP
₱2.9594966
|1 POINT 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.5516012
|1 POINT 兌換 BRL
R$0.3096798
|1 POINT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0716573
|1 POINT 兌換 BDT
৳5.9886461
|1 POINT 兌換 NGN
₦77.8103069
|1 POINT 兌換 UAH
₴2.1036178
|1 POINT 兌換 VES
Bs2.5055
|1 POINT 兌換 PKR
Rs13.9461141
|1 POINT 兌換 KZT
₸26.2902115
|1 POINT 兌換 THB
฿1.7307994
|1 POINT 兌換 TWD
NT$1.6345882
|1 POINT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0445979
|1 POINT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.3893547
|1 POINT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.5026033