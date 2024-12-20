Spores Network 價格 (SPO)
今天 Spores Network (SPO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 538.49K USD。SPO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Spores Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 30.93K USD
- Spores Network 當天價格變化爲 +1.85%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.06B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SPO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SPO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Spores Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Spores Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Spores Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Spores Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30天
|$ 0
|+27.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|+11.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Spores Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.80%
+1.85%
+7.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards. Spores Network founders deeply believe that a digital “metaverse” is being built today that will revolutionize our thoughts and behavior with respect to living, owning, sharing our physical and digital lives. Crypto enables two exciting and eventual two paths: Decentralization of Ownership, Frictionless Redistribution of Capital. Spores seeks to empower creators to create, exchange, and communicate their life’s work. Our Core Values are defined as: Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, Community. The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem. As the economic incentive for network participation SPO token incentives will be distributed to incentivise users to participate in community governance, reward contributors on the platform and other utility purposes including platform fees discount. Community incentives (NFT minting, trading, LP mining and other DeFi rewards): Reward for NFT creators for each newly minted NFT on Spores platform. Reward for buyers and sellers per confirmed transaction (auction, exchange, etc). Reward for LPs to provide liquidity on the platform supporting transactions related to SPO.
