什麼是Spherium (SPHRI)

Spherium offers a complete suite of financial services comprising of a universal wallet, token swap platform, money markets, and inter-blockchain liquidity transfer. Spherium will function as a global financial service provider, extending fundamental financial services to the unbanked.HyperSwap: Decentralized Asset Swap based on an automated market-making mechanismSphereComp: Decentralized money markets where investors can lend or borrow digital assets with interest rates determined by the law of supply and demandSpherium Wallet: Decentralized and Secure Wallet for Spherium products and ServicesSpherium provides a single platform for multi-asset, cross-chain swaps, crypto financing solutions, and cross-chain operability. Spherium introduces user-friendly interfaces, sophisticated financial services to the world of DeFi.Spherium is a leading fintech platform in the Decentralised Financial sector. Spherium unifies the current scattered DeFi landscape by creating a suite of financial services for a global audience.

Spherium (SPHRI) 資源 官網