Speciex（SPEX）資訊

The SPECIEX project is a decentralized infrastructure aimed at addressing scalability, interoperability, and liquidity fragmentation difficulties in the emerging decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, and non-fungible token (NFT) industries. The platform provides a well-chosen mix of features and innovations, and is being developed as a universal protocol for implementing future DeFi and NFT activities. The SPECIEX ecosystem has its native token, SPEX, on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocol.

The team behind the SPECIEX project is working towards making it simple for developers to use SPEX to build robust DeFi and NFT solutions and share the advantages with the rest of the cryptocurrency world. Beyond the SPECIEX project, the SPEX token has several use cases, including in-game purchases, credit card payments, travel arrangements, virtual gifts, NFTs, and charity donations.