SpartaDEX 價格 (SPARTA)
今天 SpartaDEX (SPARTA) 的實時價格爲 0.00419839 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 166.76K USD。SPARTA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SpartaDEX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- SpartaDEX 當天價格變化爲 +0.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 39.72M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SPARTA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SPARTA 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，SpartaDEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SpartaDEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0025325763。
在過去60天內，SpartaDEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032185172。
在過去90天內，SpartaDEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.03955874508913155。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0025325763
|-60.32%
|60天
|$ -0.0032185172
|-76.66%
|90天
|$ -0.03955874508913155
|-90.40%
SpartaDEX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.03%
-3.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
