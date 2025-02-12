SpaceXpanse 價格 (ROD)
今天 SpaceXpanse (ROD) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ROD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SpaceXpanse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 13.96 USD
- SpaceXpanse 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ROD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ROD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SpaceXpanse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，SpaceXpanse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SpaceXpanse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SpaceXpanse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+18.49%
|60天
|$ 0
|-5.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SpaceXpanse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
✅SpaceXpanse Multiverse is a top-notch project that merges blockchain and AI to create a trustless GameFi platform. This platform, designed for immersive user experience and decentralized applications, provides a space where users can interact and engage without limits. ✅Key to the platform is the ROD blockchain, which powers transactions and storage for its native utility coin - ROD, tokens, NFTs, and a name-value database. The platform also features decentralized DNS for secure domain resolution and digital IDs for trustless user authentication. ✅The Multiverse platform offers atomic trading for asset exchange and a Play-and-Earn model, allowing users to earn rewards while using applications. Development tools like SpeX Library and Democrit facilitate seamless integration with third-party applications, while the DappEngine simplifies the creation of decentralized apps. ✅The Metaverse Simulator is a tool for testing virtual environments, while Metalog will be its inner decentralized social network. The AI-powered chatbot - D.A.R.M.A., will welcome and assist the users in every possible way. There will be Startup Hub that will support projects and initiatives by third parties. ✅Our team of devoted professionals with expertise in different fields follows a structured roadmap, with stages focused on laying the foundation, scaling up, and community engagement. ✅The platform operates under the MIT license, promoting collaboration and innovation by granting developers freedom to modify and distribute their software. Also, it ensures transparency through a registered NGO, allowing community members to track expenses and contribute to development through donations. ✅This is a long-term project that is based on real development and not on mere speculation. The people behind it have the vision, the energy, the knowledge, and the agenda to become major players in the field, so trusting SpaceXpanse Multiverse in this early stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ROD 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ROD 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ROD 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ROD 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ROD 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ROD 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ROD 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ROD 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ROD 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ROD 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ROD 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ROD 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROD 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ROD 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ROD 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ROD 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ROD 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ROD 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ROD 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ROD 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ROD 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ROD 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ROD 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ROD 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ROD 兌換 MAD
.د.م--