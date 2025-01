什麼是SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN)

$P3NGUIN: The deflationary yield-generating UnRuggable SmartDeFi reflection token with Charity use cases & more. After relaunched in mid 2024, SpacePenguin aims to build up its community to achieve its goal of helping charities all across the world! As part of our tokenomics, SpacePenguin collects taxes which go to the following; Reflections, Dev/Marketing Fund, Smart-Defi Tax and finally for our charity fund! Once our charity fund is built up our community can then decide where we donate this! Take your spot on the colony! Profit With A Purpose and help give back to our planet and the people who need it

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) 資源 白皮書 官網