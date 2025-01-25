Sowaka 價格 (SWK)
今天 Sowaka (SWK) 的實時價格爲 0.142687 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SWK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sowaka 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.15K USD
- Sowaka 當天價格變化爲 -7.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SWK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SWK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sowaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0110259919228387。
在過去30天內，Sowaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0488866922。
在過去60天內，Sowaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0891399933。
在過去90天內，Sowaka 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.238788320037352。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0110259919228387
|-7.17%
|30天
|$ -0.0488866922
|-34.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0891399933
|-62.47%
|90天
|$ -0.238788320037352
|-62.59%
Sowaka 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.56%
-7.17%
-25.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The SWK token, a utility token issued by the Avacus ecosystem, is designed to generate advertising revenue for various communities. Built on top of Avacus, a Web3 super-app, it seamlessly integrates messaging with Web3 wallets. Users can send cryptocurrencies and NFTs on Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains to friends as easily as sending a message. Avacus envisions a world where this super-app becomes the central hub for all your needs, with Web3 advertising being the key to its success. Avacus goes beyond messaging by offering native community management features. This provides an alternative to popular platforms for group and community building within the Web3 space. These features will foster a variety of communities within the Avacus ecosystem, such as those between NFT creators and fans, musicians and followers, or groups with shared hobbies or goals. These communities themselves become platforms for advertising, allowing them to generate income through incentive-based advertising (ads with token rewards), thereby revitalizing the community itself. Currently, external income options in Web3 are limited to DeFi transaction fees and NFT sales commissions. Avacus introduces a new channel for earning through Web3 advertising. The ecosystem empowers users to: Earn income by managing or participating in communities. Save Avacus-generated income for asset management in DeFi. Make purchases using Avacus. Avacus aspires to become a daily-used Web3 super-app, ultimately realizing its vision of a self-sustaining Avacus ecosystem fueled by Web3 advertising.
