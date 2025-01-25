SoundLinX 價格 (SDLX)
今天 SoundLinX (SDLX) 的實時價格爲 0.0214794 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。SDLX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SoundLinX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.00 USD
- SoundLinX 當天價格變化爲 +0.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SDLX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SDLX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SoundLinX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00017161。
在過去30天內，SoundLinX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0041814205。
在過去60天內，SoundLinX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SoundLinX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017161
|+0.81%
|30天
|$ +0.0041814205
|+19.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SoundLinX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.81%
+3.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Technology at SoundLinX Data-Over-Sound Technology Soundlinx harnesses the power of data-over-sound technology, a cutting-edge method of transmitting data using sound waves. This technique involves encoding data into sound and then decoding it at the receiving end, utilizing the built-in speakers and microphones of devices. It's a secure, efficient, and universally accessible way of data transfer, offering real-time communication. Integration with Ethereum Blockchain We take this a step further by integrating with the Ethereum blockchain. Each sound transaction is recorded on this decentralized ledger, providing an immutable and transparent record. Ethereum's smart contracts automate processes, enabling actions or rewards based on the data received. Sound Recognition Methods in Soundlinx Soundlinx's sound recognition operates in two innovative ways: 1. Cross-Referencing with Library: Soundlinx compares a snippet of sound against a secure library. It analyzes various audio characteristics to accurately identify the song or sound. 2. Unique Audio Markers: Soundlinx can detect unique, inaudible markers embedded within media files. These markers are unique to each file, offering precise identification, recognizing the special container inside the broadband waves with exact data of the transaction ( MP4file). How does the token system benefit users? Tokens serve as a currency within the platform, allowing users to upload snippets and earn rewards, fostering a vibrant, participatory music community. We also planing to develop second layer of ETH network , L2 (SDLX)will allow us to increase number of transactions and brings developers , who can create a side chaines by using SoundLinx SDK.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SDLX 兌換 AUD
A$0.033937452
|1 SDLX 兌換 GBP
￡0.01718352
|1 SDLX 兌換 EUR
€0.02040543
|1 SDLX 兌換 USD
$0.0214794
|1 SDLX 兌換 MYR
RM0.093864978
|1 SDLX 兌換 TRY
₺0.765525816
|1 SDLX 兌換 JPY
¥3.351430782
|1 SDLX 兌換 RUB
₽2.098752174
|1 SDLX 兌換 INR
₹1.851094692
|1 SDLX 兌換 IDR
Rp346.441886982
|1 SDLX 兌換 PHP
₱1.25117505
|1 SDLX 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.07933985
|1 SDLX 兌換 BRL
R$0.126943254
|1 SDLX 兌換 CAD
C$0.030715542
|1 SDLX 兌換 BDT
৳2.620272006
|1 SDLX 兌換 NGN
₦33.456957822
|1 SDLX 兌換 UAH
₴0.900416448
|1 SDLX 兌換 VES
Bs1.2028464
|1 SDLX 兌換 PKR
Rs5.981368518
|1 SDLX 兌換 KZT
₸11.129121522
|1 SDLX 兌換 THB
฿0.72063387
|1 SDLX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.703235556
|1 SDLX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.01933146
|1 SDLX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.167109732
|1 SDLX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.214149618